Why Geri Halliwell-Horner's fellow Spice Girls didn't attend her fairytale wedding

It's been nine years since Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian exchanged vows in front of their loved ones, but there were a few guests that were notably missing.

As one-fifth of the famous girl band the Spice Girls, many may assume that her fellow stars Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C and Emma Bunton would be at the top of the guest list.

© Damien McFadden/ANL/Shutterstock Emma Bunton was pictured in a chic monochrome wedding guest dress

In an unexpected twist, it was just Baby Spice, Emma, who attended the nuptials, which took place in Woburn, Bedfordshire. Emma was pictured alongside her now-husband Jade Jones looking gorgeous in a white dress, a black coat and a matching fascinator. So where were her bandmates?

Why the Spice Girls were missing

Fashion designer Victoria had a work trip to Singapore that clashed with the wedding, but she revealed Geri was at the forefront of her mind as she posted throwback photos alongside the sweet message: "@GeriHalliwell Sending u love and happiness. I'm so sad I couldn't be with you on your special day x I love u x."

Scary Spice similarly shared her well-wishes from afar, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "@GeriHalliwell wishing you the most beautiful special day of your life, I love you xxxx."

It has been reported that Mel's daughter Madison, then three, was asked to be a bridesmaid at the wedding, but the family couldn't attend due to her school commitments in the US.

At the time, Mel was married to her ex-husband and Madison's father Stephen Belafonte. Following their split in 2017, Madison has continued to live in America with her father.

Mel C, or Sporty Spice, is thought to have missed the nuptials as she was judging Asia's Got Talent.

Geri and Christian's wedding

© Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner got married in 2015

Geri and Christian began dating in February 2014 and got married on 15 May 2015, exchanging vows at St Mary's Church in Woburn before heading to Woburn Abbey for the reception.

Geri looked like a princess in a lace Phillipa Lepley gown, while her husband looked dapper in a tailcoat and a grey waistcoat.

© Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock The Spice Girls star wore a lace Phillipa Lepley gown

Despite not being able to celebrate with all of her loved ones, Geri still described her wedding as "truly the happiest day" of her life. She told former This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

Since their big day, they have welcomed a son called Monty, who joined their blended family including Geri's daughter Bluebell and Christian's daughter Olivia.

In a rare comment about his relationship, F1 boss Christian said: "I didn't marry Geri because she's a Spice Girl. I married her because I fell in love with her... We're very different characters but we complement each other well."

Reported tensions

Many fans may have assumed that the Spice Girls' absence at Geri's wedding was a sign of underlying tensions, but they have shut down those rumours on several occasions.

Most recently, the band reunited for VB's 50th birthday bash, while Mel B told Attitude that they were all invited to her wedding with fiancé Rory McPhee. "Of course, all the girls are going to be invited. There will be some leopard print!" she joked.

© Getty Melanie Brown has invited her bandmates to her wedding

This comes after she claimed she "had a little bit of a thing" with Geri back in the 90s during an appearance on 2Day FM's Grant, Ed and Ash and an interview with Piers Morgan.

Reiterating that there was no bad blood between them, Mel added to the radio station: "I was on the phone with Geri. It was all tongue in cheek and I didn't go into detail. I texted her and said I admitted on Piers that we had a little thing so don't worry about it, it was all tongue in cheek.

"I didn't go into detail and it was pre your husband and pre your babies and mine. We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of and then we spoke at length. I don't now why everyone is making such a big deal about it!"

