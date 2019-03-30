Geri Halliwell is a beautiful bride in throwback wedding photo with Christian Horner The couple tied the knot in Bedfordshire

Geri Horner celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Christian in May 2018 by sharing the most beautiful, never-before-seen photo from her wedding. Geri, 45, and Christian, 44, were pictured at the top of the aisle, posing arm-in-arm for one of their first photos as newlyweds on their big day in May 2015.

"Happy anniversary! @christianhornerofficial 3 years! I love you," wrote Geri. Her Formula One boss husband also posted a photo from their wedding day, writing: "Happy wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife @therealgerihalliwell. Can't believe it's 3 years since this amazing day."

Geri and Christian married in May 2015

The couple tied the knot at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire in front of their family and friends on 15 May 2015. The former Spice Girl looked stunning in a backless white wedding gown with lace overlay and sleeves. The completely couture dress was designed especially by Phillipa Lepley, a Chelsea-based designer, together with Geri.

The bride looked picture-perfect on the day and couldn't stop smiling as she arrived at the church. Her daughter Bluebell, who was nine at the time, accompanied her mum up the aisle. Geri was also joined by her fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton's sons, Beau and Tate.

The bride looked stunning in a lace wedding dress

Geri is also the proud mother to her son Monty, who she welcomed with husband Christian in January 2017. The singer fell pregnant naturally after enduring failed IVF treatments. Speaking to HELLO! magazine after the birth, Geri said: "He's our gift. He really is the sweetest, most affectionate baby – such a cuddler – and I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of, 'That's my boy'.

"It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us. He's a pretty chilled baby for the most part, which he gets more from Christian, but then we'll encounter a bit of protest and I think, 'Ah, there's the Halliwell!'" Geri also revealed that she hasn't ruled out having more children. "There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great," he said. "But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have."

