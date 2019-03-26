Loading the player...

Joe Sugg reveals whether he and Dianne Buswell are moving in together Is moving in together on the cards for the pair?

Joe Sugg has opened up about whether he and his girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, are taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together! The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who won the Glitterball trophy during the live tour while performing with his professional partner and girlfriend, Dianne, opened up about their future plans to HELLO! while promoting his new film, Wonder Park.

Joe and Dianne have been dating since last year

Chatting about potentially moving in together, he said: "No, at the moment she is on tour, she is doing her own tour, so she is always away!" His friend, Caspar Lee, revealed plans to move in with his girlfriend, Amber Driscoll, joking: "I'm going to hopefully move in with my girlfriend, but no one cares!" The pair were chatting at the film junket for the new animation starring Hollywood A-listers including Mila Kunis and Jennifer Garner. In the film, which follows a young girl named June as she realises a theme park she created is actually real, Joe and Caspar play Gus and Cooper, two mischievous but lovable beavers who help to save the park from destruction when it is overrun by Chimpanzombies (adorable plush toys who have turned evil and are trying to take over the park)!

Caspar and Joe star as Gus and Cooper in Wonder Park

Chatting about why they might have been chosen to play the beaver characters, Caspar joked: "I think it's our hyperactivity – maybe they saw it in the videos!" Joe added: "When we come together we are slapstick-y and bounce off each other – and before this we were seagulls in the Spongebob movie so we're slowly working our way through the animal kingdom. Next up, hippos?" Joe also opened up about going into more film roles, saying: "I think just the idea of aim big you know. I think it is such a good thing to sort of think, 'Why can't you give that a go and see how far you get in it and you know, do that kind of thing'."

Wonder Park will be released in theatres on 8 April