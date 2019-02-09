Strictly's Neil Jones discusses plans to renew wedding vows with Katya and start big family Neil and Katya are naturals with babies!

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has opened up about his future plans with his wife and co-star Katya Jones. The 36-year-old revealed the pair have plans to potentially renew their wedding vows and start a big family together. Speaking to the Daily Mail on Saturday, Neil said: "We might renew our wedding vows but we've been married for only five years and I think that's a little bit too soon." He continued: "I want a big family. I want about three kids. I'm one of five and my sister has five kids, so it's going to happen, maybe not yet but in a couple of years. It will be harder for Katya when we have a baby because of the show. She has a very physical job. But we're both looking forward to that stage in our lives. I think Katya will be a great mum."

Neil certainly is a natural with children, as he showed on a recent trip to a friend's baby gymnastics class with his Strictly co-star Aljaz Skorjanec. The pair shared videos of themselves playing with Sam and Sofia - who are the Strictly twins of the show's producer Kim Winston. Neil and Aljaz looked like they had a great time on uncle duties for their colleague, as they sang along with the babies and bounced them on their knees! Neil's wife Katya was also at the playgroup, and she re-posted their sweet videos before uploading her own cute selfie with the babies.

Katya is currently enjoying a bit of downtime, and taking a break from dancing, following a hectic Strictly schedule. But she also took to Instagram in January to reveal that she has lots to look forward to this year. "I'm enjoying a little bit of down time right now, because there will be so much dancing for the rest of the year," she wrote, adding: "And I can't wait!!! Strictly tour, Strictly cruises, dance breaks, @moveitshow, and of course our own @somniumdancein the @sadlers_wells!!!

