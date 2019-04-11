How you can visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding venue this spring Almost a year to the day after their wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception venue is opening its doors to the public this spring – almost a year to the day after their royal wedding. Frogmore House and Gardens will open for three days only as part of its annual charity days run by the Royal Collection Trust, to benefit three charities – the National Garden Scheme, the British Heart Foundation, and the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.

From 28-30 May, ticketholders will be able to explore the historic former royal residence, which was the home of Queen Victoria’s mother - the Duchess of Kent - for 20 years. Not only will visitors be able to explore the house, which hosted Prince Harry and Meghan’s evening reception, but they can also explore the gardens. The picturesque grounds are where the couple’s official engagement photographs were captured, and also where the newlyweds watched a firework display with their closest friends and family on their wedding night.

Frogmore House is opening to the public for three days in May

While Frogmore House and Gardens have long opened for a few days annually, one difference in 2019 is that a small area of the garden is expected to be out of bounds to protect the privacy of Harry and Meghan, who have recently moved into Frogmore Cottage, which is located in the grounds.

By the end of May the couple will be settling into life as a family of three with their royal baby, who is due any day now, so it comes as little surprise that they won’t want fans getting too close to their newly-renovated home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House

Tickets will no doubt prove popular with fans of the royal couple, who will be eager to see more of their new home and the place that holds so many special memories to them. They cost £7 per visitor and children under the age of five go free. Get yours while you can!

