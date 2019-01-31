See Meghan Markle as a teen in Katharine McPhee's amazing throwback photo This is amazing!

The Duchess of Sussex can be seen as a baby-faced teenager in an amazing throwback photo shared by Katharine McPhee on Thursday. The actress, who is set to take the leading role in West End musical Waitress, revealed that she and Meghan both worked together in musicals when they were younger with the sweet snap of them posing backstage.

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT," Katharine captioned the photo, which delighted her fans on social media.

Meghan used to appear in musicals as a teenager

The old photo showed Katharine and Meghan in costume, with bold red lipstick and stage makeup. It was taken when the Duchess was an aspiring actress as a teenager, long before she landed her most famous role in the legal drama Suits.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's moving date revealed

While she may no longer be starring in musicals, Meghan has a noted love of the theatre, and announced in January that she was to become patron of the National Theatre. The mum-to-be visited the theatre on London’s Southbank on Wednesday, as her first official visit since succeeding the Queen as patron.

Katharine McPhee shared a throwback photo of the pair

As part of the engagement, she watched a performance by children from Edith Neville Primary School that was inspired by War Horse. The Duchess revealed that she 'snuck' in to catch them performing, saying: "I snuck in and watched. I didn’t want to leave. It was fantastic." She continued: "You guys did an amazing job when I saw you perform right before Christmas. So this will be like a take two."

MORE: See how Meghan's baby bump has grown in 6 months

Meghan is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together. During her first visit, she learnt about the work the organisation does; she also met some of the teams and apprentices working behind the scenes.

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.