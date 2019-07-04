Fearne Cotton shares heartfelt message on milestone wedding anniversary Aww!

David and Victoria Beckham aren’t the only celebrity couple celebrating their wedding anniversary on Thursday! Fearne Cotton and her husband Jesse Wood have also reached a milestone of their own, as it is five years since they tied the knot.

The Happy Place founder shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Jesse kissing on their wedding day on Instagram, telling her 2.7 million followers: "5 years married to my love @jessejameswood and what do you know… 5 = wood."

Fearne Cotton celebrated her 5th wedding anniversary on Thursday

Fearne’s post received congratulatory comments from her former Celebrity Juice co-stars Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby, who wrote: "Awwww happy anniversary you two beauties." The pair also received messages from Denise Van Outen and Gok Wan, who were guests at the nuptials. Jesse also shared some beautiful wedding photos in honour of their anniversary, telling Fearne: "I love you Mrs Wood & still wonder how the hell you put up with me!"

Jesse and Fearne married in London on 4 July 2014, and hosted their wedding reception at the Orangery at Kew Gardens, with Tom Odell on hand to perform their first dance song. Fearne showcased her personal style in a beautiful tea-length wedding dress with sparkling sequin embellishment, paired with a summer-ready yellow and white floral bouquet.

Fearne shared photos to celebrate her anniversary

Their wedding anniversary comes after Fearne marked another special date – eight years since they first met. The BBC Radio 2 presenter was on holiday in Ibiza when she was first introduced to her future husband, with her close friend Amanda Byram capturing the moment the pair exchanged phone numbers.

Sharing a photo of the life-changing moment on Instagram, Fearne said she was "forever grateful" they met. "My mate @amandabyram who I was on a girls holiday with, took a sneaky photo 8 years ago to the day of me and @jessejameswood swapping numbers on a night out in Ibiza. Who would have thought it would lead to two kids and marriage!" Fearne wrote.

