Scarlett Johansson shares a first peek at her one-of-a-kind engagement ring It's worth an estimated $400k

Scarlett Johansson has shared a first look at her engagement ring, two months after confirming her engagement to Colin Jost. The Avengers: Endgame actress debuted the huge rock as she attended Comic-Con in San Diego at the weekend – and it's truly unique!

The ring features an 11-carat, light brown egg-shaped diamond set on a black band, and is worth an estimated $400,000 (£321,000). The one-of-a-kind ring rivals the huge diamonds worn by fellow A-list brides to be including Jennifer Lopez, who received a dazzling emerald-cut diamond when her fiancé Alex Rodriguez proposed in March.

Scarlett Johansson has debuted her new engagement ring

The unusual design is believed to have been designed by James de Givenchy, founder of jewellery label Taffin. A recent post on the brand's Instagram page shared a closer look at a remarkably similar ring, which featured an 11-carat light brown diamond and a similar curved black band.

GALLERY: 10 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings

Scarlett announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years in May, with her rep revealing that no date has been set for the wedding as yet. The 34-year-old has been dating Colin, who is a writer on Saturday Night Live, since 2017 and the couple are believed to have met on the set of the US show.

The ring is reportedly fron Taffin

The couple have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, but have supported each other at a few events and were most recently seen together at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in April. This will be Colin’s first marriage, while Scarlett was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2010, and Romain Dauriac from 2014 until 2017. The actress has a four-year-old daughter, Rose, with her second husband.

MORE: 9 ways to take care of your engagement ring

Scarlett's latest engagement ring is remarkably different to her first two; she received a round solitaire diamond from Ryan, and an Art Deco-style design from Romain.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.