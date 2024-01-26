Dreaming of a Valentine's Day proposal? This family-run company offers dazzling diamonds at up to 70% off

Are you dreaming of a Valentine’s Day proposal? Or perhaps planning to pop the question yourself?

There can be so many things to think about when picking out an engagement ring for your special someone – choosing the right diamond shape, how many carats, the metal setting and the overall cost to name a few... so where do you start?

Creating a custom engagement ring to your likes and preferences is definitely your best bet – and bespoke jewellers Purely Diamonds are here to help.

The best diamond engagment rings from Purely Diamonds Round Cut Solitaire Diamond Ring Features... • Round cut solitaire diamond • 18ct white gold metal • Traditional six claw setting Sometimes the simpler the better, and a classic white gold solitaire is timeless and chic. A solitaire is the perfect all-rounder when it comes to engagement rings, and is ideal for layering with a wedding band.

From £662

Oval Cut Diamond Hidden Halo Ring Features... • Oval cut diamond • 18ct yellow gold metal • Hidden halo of small, brilliant cut diamonds This ring is utterly dazzling! The hidden halo design ensures that it sparkles from every angle and the 18 carat yellow gold offers a stunning juxtaposition against the elegant oval cut of the diamond.

From £1,696

Radiant Cut and Round Brilliant Cut Three Stone Diamond Ring Features... • Radiant cut and round brilliant cut three stone diamond • Platinum metal • Four claw setting This beautiful ring mixes contrasting cuts of diamond for a bold detailing that looks incredibly elegant.

From £1,612

Round Brilliant Cut Solitaire Twist Diamond Ring Features... • Brilliant cut solitaire diamond • 18ct yellow gold metal • Twisted band design This variation of the traditional solitaire ring features a brilliant cut diamond with a twisted band design, making it distinctive and individual.

From £568

Radiant Cut Diamond Ring with Trapezium Shaped Side Stones Features... • Radiant cut diamond with trapezium shaped side stones • 18ct rose gold • Rub over setting From £3,394

This British family-run business has been specialising in the design and production of diamond jewellery since 1979, operating from the diamond district of London, Hatton Garden. By manufacturing their jewellery in-house and selling directly to shoppers like yourself, they cut out the middle-man to give you amazing savings of up to 70% off including on engagement rings.

In need of some inspiration? We've narrowed down their selection of diamond rings to a few very special designs that cater towards a range of tastes.

How I chose the best Purely Diamonds engagement rings:

Design: As well as offering a bespoke design service, Purely Diamonds offer a range of existing styles so you can choose the best ring to cater to your specifications. My top picks offer some variation across their portfolio.

Metal setting: The rings come in a range of different metals for the diamond setting, including white gold, gold, rose gold and platinum. Personally I’m a big fan of white gold and platinum, but can appreciate gold and rose gold tones too.

The Diamond: Diamonds can vary in size, shape and colour – my choices accommodate these qualities so you can choose the right ring within your budget.

Why you should trust me:

I have been working at HELLO! for almost 3 years, assisting on a variety of high-end jewellery campaigns and shoots. I believe in the investment of classic but special jewellery pieces that can be passed down to generations to come, which Purely Diamonds offer in abundance.

