Your ultimate 3 month wedding day hair timeline For a flawless bridal beauty look

Hair and makeup provide the perfect finishing touches to your wedding day look, but it takes more than simply booking a stylist and hoping for the best on the day. Ensuring your hair is healthy and glossy needs to start months in advance, and you'll want to ensure you have a trial to ensure your chosen hairstyle works well with your dress, veil and accessories.

Starting three months in advance is the way to go according to Hairtrade.com, as it allows you enough time to get your hair cut, coloured and styled to perfection. Read on for the ultimate wedding day hair guide…

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a demi-chignon at her wedding to Prince William

"Perfect wedding hair doesn't just happen – it takes time and plenty of preparation to make sure your 'do looks amazing," said expert Laura Meredith. "The tricky part is knowing what to do and when. Key is to plan well in advance so everything's in place. By the time you're in the final countdown to the big day, you know you won't have to stress about how your hair will look."

Three months

It may seem ages until your wedding but it's really important to have your style consultations early just in case you're planning any drastic changes. If you want to chop off your long hair, try out a new colour or have a go with hair extensions, now's the time to do it. If you change your mind, then you have time to put it right, but if you love your new do then you've found your wedding look.

It's also a good time to get appointments booked for you, your bridesmaids and mum too. Chances are if you leave it until the last minute you'll be fighting with other brides for those Saturday morning, pre-wedding appointments.

Two months

Two months before the big day, start browsing magazines and website to see which styles will work best with your dress, veil and any hair accessories. Cut them out, print them off and keep them altogether to show your stylist when you have your wedding hair trial.

One month

Well-nourished, healthy locks don't just happen, so treat your hair to its own pamper session. A hair mask will moisturise, repair and add shine, and will revitalize dull and lifeless hair leaving it feeling gorgeous. If you're short on time, try Morccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask. You only need to leave it in for ten minutes and it'll leave your hair shiny and soft.

Three weeks

A trial with your hairdresser is a must. This means you both know what to expect on the day, how much time to allow and gives you a chance to experiment with a few styles, especially if you're going for an up-do. Go armed with the styles you like, your veil and any hair accessories – just as you would on the day.

Two weeks

Make sure that final cut and colour happens a couple of weeks before the wedding. Two weeks give plenty of time for your hair to adjust to the colour and cut – and keep any grey strands and split ends at bay.

One week

The final countdown is on! Confirm all your appointments with your hairdresser just to make sure it runs like clockwork on the day. Treat your hair to another hair mask too. Do it too close to the wedding and your hair may be too soft for your hairdresser to work with.

Your wedding day

The day has finally arrived. First thing to do is think about what you wear for your hairdresser appointment. Don't wear anything you have to take off over your head – if you have an elaborate do you don't want to mess it up. And remember, you'll leave your hairdressers with your veil and hair accessories in.

Make sure you take everything you need to the hairdressers and once you get there, sit back, relax and enjoy. It's also worth packing a few grips, styling products and anything else you may need to refresh your hairstyle into a small bag. These will come in handy at the reception if your locks need a little TLC.

