How to buy a celebrity-inspired designer engagement ring for less Because diamonds are a girl's best friend…

We may not have the same income or lavish lifestyle of celebrity brides-to-be like Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson, but it is still possible to get an engagement ring to rival their impressive rocks without marrying a wealthy athlete or Hollywood star. The secret is to consider a pre-owned ring, an easy way to get jewellery from designer labels like Tiffany and Cartier at a fraction of the price.

Of course, as with choosing any engagement ring, there is a lot to consider before making your purchase. But Andrew Brown, diamond expert and CEO of WP Diamonds, has shared his top tips for shopping pre-owned jewellery to find a ring you’ll treasure.

"Buying a pre-loved engagement ring online can be a convenient and stress-free option for soon to be bride and grooms. And, let’s face it, when you’re bagging a beautiful designer ring you love for a fraction of the price, it can be incredibly exciting and satisfying too!" Andrew said. "Especially when you factor in the environmental benefits of buying a pre-owned ring, which cuts out new gold and diamond mining and the pollution that this causes to the environment."

How to buy a pre-owned designer engagement ring:

1. Ask for what you want

If you’ve seen a great celebrity engagement ring you like, chances are there’s a pre-loved ring out there that has similar characteristics at a fraction of the price. Break down what it is you like most about the celebrity ring – is it a princess cut, or fancy coloured diamond for example - and then either use those terms for your search on site or email our product concierge with an image, who will do the searching for you. Looking for a designer engagement ring? You don’t have to pay full price. Shop brands such as Tiffany, Harry Winston or Cartier at a fraction of the cost by opting for pre-owned.

GALLERY: 10 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings

2. Get clear on your ring size

Getting the size right has always been the biggest challenge of online shopping. Unlike with clothes, this can be easily resolved for jewellery shopping. Ring sizing tools are easy to download online and can be printed off at home for maximum accuracy, just ensure you follow the instructions closely. Different jewellery brands can have different sizing traits so it’s worth checking in with the company you’re buying from first, in case. For example, our Cartier Love bracelet sizing tool is dedicated to this specific bracelet.

Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring is worth an estimated £3.8million

3. Know your re-sizing options

Finding the ring of your dreams in the wrong size doesn’t have to be a deal breaker, re-sizing could be an option. Because re-sizing either involves cutting out a portion of the band and re-soldering it together to make the ring smaller or adding a piece of metal into the band to make it larger, it’s not an option for all ring styles. The Gemma by WP Diamonds website includes information for each ring and their customer support team can confirm whether or not a specific ring is resizable. The ring can’t be returned once this is done, so it’s worth checking in before you buy to be sure.

RELATED: How to take care of your engagement ring

4. Look at the ring's condition and packaging

All of our pre-owned engagement rings are in excellent condition and recently polished, so as to meet our high standards. But do be sure to check if the ring comes with its original box and papers as this differs by ring. Be aware of exactly what you’re getting, so there are no surprises when your ring arrives.

5. Sell old jewellery or watches to put towards your new ring

Pre-loved jewellery has a circulation loop that can be taken maximum advantage of for even bigger money savings. Selling on your old jewellery to buying sites like WP Diamonds gives you extra cash you can then put towards your new engagement ring purchase.

Scarlett Johansson has an 11-carat diamond engagement ring

6. Factor in additional costs

Gemma by WP Diamond rings ship from America and are priced competitively to always be the best value pre-loved designer rings - even when factoring in additional costs like shipping, VAT and Customs Clearance Fees. Gemma by WP Diamonds highlights the estimated retail cost against their sell price, showing you just how much you are saving! Happy hunting!

MORE: Celebrities with coloured engagement rings

7. Feel good about buying pre-owned

Not only are you getting a great deal but you are also making an ethical and eco-friendly choice. A pre-owned diamond looks and feels like a new one, but contributes to none of the ethical or ecological damage that comes from mining. Making pre-owned the most sustainable way to shop!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.