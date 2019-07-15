13 best engagement party ideas – from themes to decoration ideas Kick off your wedding countdown in style

Just got engaged? Hosting an engagement party is the perfect way to celebrate your happy news with your family and friends, and help to build the excitement for your wedding. But if you’re wondering how to get started or struggling for engagement party ideas and decoration ideas, we’ve rounded up 13 themes and tips to get you started…

1) Choose a venue that means something to you

Whether it’s the place you first met, at your home, or even the exact spot you got engaged, why not share your love story with your guests, by hosting your engagement party at a venue that has a special sentimental meaning to you both?

2) Recreate your first date

We love the idea of recreating your first date for your engagement party. You could return to the bar where you first went out, or serve food from the restaurant you dined at. Either way, it’s a sweet way to pay homage to where it all began.

3) Make it personal

It’s easy to be swayed by trends, but be sure to add details that reflect you as a couple, leaving your guests in no doubt over what they’re celebrating. Perhaps you’re both obsessed with the same movie or band that could inspire your theme, or simply sharing photos from throughout your relationship will add a personal feel to the engagement party.

4) Have a cocktail party

What better way to celebrate than with a cocktail party? As well as giving you and your guests the opportunity to dress up and toast your engagement, you could also create your own signature Mr and Mrs cocktails featuring your favourite tipples.

5) Host a celebratory BBQ

For a laidback engagement party, you can’t go wrong with a BBQ garden party. Gather your friends and family in your garden for a fun and easy way to bring everyone together without upstaging the main event.

6) Brunch party

Brunch is a great way to celebrate with guests of all ages in a daytime engagement party. Book a table at your favourite café or restaurant, or if you’d prefer to host at your own home, you could set up a table of everything from pancakes and pastries to fruit and eggs for guests to serve themselves. And don’t forget the Bucks Fizz!

7) A relaxed picnic in the park

Take away the pressure (and expense) of finding the perfect engagement party venue by hosting a relaxed picnic in the park. Gather at your favourite spot with a selection of food and drink for an easy way to host an engagement party on a budget.

8) Host a travel-themed party

Love to travel? Share your love of adventure with your family and friends with a travel-themed party. It could feature your personal photos, be based upon your favourite holiday destination or even the place you got engaged, with everything from the food to the décor giving a nod to the location.

9) Dine at your favourite restaurant

Invite your nearest and dearest for dinner at your favourite restaurant. If you have a large group you may be able to book your own private dining area, so you can indulge in the food you love and kick start your wedding celebrations in style.

10) Give a nod to your wedding theme

If you already have an idea of the theme or style you want for your wedding, you could find subtle ways to incorporate it into your engagement party, to give your guests an idea of what they can expect from your big day.

11) Tuck into afternoon tea

Treating your guests to a celebratory afternoon tea is a great way to celebrate, whatever your budget. Save money by preparing sandwiches and cakes to serve at home, or treat your guests to an outing at a hotel or restaurant. Get inspiration with our guide to the best afternoon tea venues in London.

12) Keep it intimate

It’s easy to get carried away by inviting everyone you know to celebrate your engagement, but try to keep it intimate by only having close friends and family who you intend on having at the wedding too.

13) Create a winter wonderland

Winter engagements mean picnics and BBQs are out of the question, but you could create a cosy and inviting party during the colder months. Add candles and fairy lights around your room, and serve mulled wine and hot toddies to create a romantic winter wonderland engagement party.

