Kara Tointon reveals plans to marry fiancé Marius next year - but the wedding might not be in the UK A Scandinavian wedding could be on the cards in 2020.

From Misha Nonoo's nuptials in Rome to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding in France, destination weddings are becoming more and more popular. And it seems Kara Tointon may be following suit, hinting that her and Norwegian-born fiancé Marius Jensen are considering tying the knot in Norway next year.

Speaking on Lorraine on Monday, the actress said: "'Well, it is in the schedule. Do we do it in Norway? That would be nice, but it’s getting everyone over there."

Kara Tointon discussed her wedding plans on Lorraine on Monday.

The couple told HELLO! a wedding in Norway was on the cards after welcoming their son Frey in November 2018, but said they were in no hurry as they had other priorities. "We are hoping next year, perhaps in Norway or maybe in London. My mum hasn’t been too well over the last year or so and I want her to be able to enjoy it. Seeing her with Frey and dealing with everything she has to right now is overwhelming and I couldn’t be more proud. I just want her to be back to herself again. That’s our priority," Kara explained.

Her mother Carol Tointon sadly passed away in March this year, with the 36-year-old sharing a heartbreaking post on Instagram that read: "I miss you. I miss your voice. I miss your smile. I miss your smell. I miss your hug. I miss your jokes. I miss how you made me feel. I miss your everything."

The couple began dating in 2016 and became engaged shortly before they found out they were expecting their first child together in 2018. Marius proposed in March a week before they were meant to go on holiday to India where he had planned to pop the question on the beach, but couldn't keep the secret. The chiropractor said: "it just happened here at home, one Sunday morning, the week before we went away."

The couple welcomed their son in November 2018.

With the actress embracing Norwegian delicacy sheep’s ribs early in their relationship and adopting a Nordic interior in their Notting Hill house, what other stunning traditions can we expect from a Scandinavian wedding? We'll have to wait until 2020 to find out.

