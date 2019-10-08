Clare Waight Keller reveals why she'll never tire of talking about Meghan Markle's wedding dress The Givenchy designer created Meghan's gown for the royal wedding

It was a defining moment in her career that made royal history, so it's no surprise that Clare Waight Keller still isn't bored of talking about the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress. The Givenchy creative director designed the modern boat-neck wedding dress worn by Meghan on her wedding day to Prince Harry in May 2018, and she has opened up about the experience in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"I'm not tired of talking about Meghan Markle's wedding dress because: it was an amazing event, so a lot of people will remember it in their lives," Clare said. "It means a lot to be British and do something like that."

Clare Waight-Keller said she'll never tire of talking about Meghan's wedding dress

Indeed, Clare has spoken on several occasions about designing the royal wedding dress, and her experiences of collaborating with Meghan on the design, and what she wanted it to symbolise. "We talked about the ceremony, the implications of her coming into the family and what her role was going to be in the future... what emotions she wanted to portray, how she wanted to carve out a new idea of a way to dress for a royal, and also the magnitude of it," Clare said in an interview with Grazia earlier in the year.

The fashion designer has also previously admitted she was surprised by the impact Meghan's minimalistic gown had, and said she believed Instagram was to thank for increasing the attention it received – something that wasn't as widely used when Prince William and Kate married in 2011. "I had no idea how momentous it was going to be," the Givenchy designer said in April. "The last time there was a royal wedding there was no Instagram, really, or any of those huge social networks. So it really took me aback, actually."

The Givenchy designer has a close bond with the Duchess of Sussex

Clare added she felt the simple and elegant gown was not only perfectly suited to Meghan, but also very relevant and modern. "The idea of that purity was just really modern," Clare said. "I think it was right for now, and it was right for her."

