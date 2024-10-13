Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie & more royals modelling bridal gowns – not on their wedding day

Royals such as the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie spent months designing their perfect wedding dress, but with so many black tie events in their calendar, their bridal moments are far from limited to their wedding days.

Many have turned to bridal designers for head-turning outfits, from Princess Beatrice's Ascot look to the Princess of Wales' red carpet entrance.

Jennifer Katherine Crooks, founder and managing director of bridal seamstress company The Modiste, previously explained to HELLO!: "It's about trying to break down the barrier of what's a wedding dress and what's a normal dress. Just because it's white [doesn't mean it's a one-time wear] – and you can also dye it and turn it into a different colour!"

Take a look at when royals managed to fly under the radar wearing wedding dresses outside their big day – maybe these are the silhouettes they fell in love with that didn't make the cut!

1/ 8 © Photo: Getty Images Princess Kate Rewind to the BAFTAs in 2019 when Kate made a style statement in a white evening gown by her bridal designer, Alexander McQueen. Instead of rocking a lace number like her wedding day with Prince William, Kate chose a Grecian-style one-shouldered dress with a ruffled strap and a fitted waist.

2/ 8 © Dave J Hogan Princess Kate She loved it so much that she recycled it with long black gloves in 2023.

3/ 8 © Pool Meghan Markle Back in 2018, Meghan was pictured in Tonga in a white gown by bridal designer Theia Couture. The custom-made gown featured a belted waist and embellished shoulders, and the brand stated it was "inspired by the Greek Goddess THEIA." "When her stylist reached out to enquire if I could make a dress for her Australian press tour, I stopped everything we were doing (my bridal show was just a week away) and immediately went to work on Her Royal Highness’ gown," explained creative director Don O’Neill, according to People. The dress was reportedly created in just two days but had to be remade amid Meghan's pregnancy.

4/ 8 © Getty Images Queen Camilla Queen Camilla also regularly turns to her wedding dress designer Anna Valentine for her chic outfits. One occasion that springs to mind is the D-Day 80th anniversary event which saw her step out in a bridal white tailored midi coat with long split sleeves, silver embellishments and a swishy pleated skirt – not unlike her wedding dress in 2005. Camilla accessorised with a hat by Philip Treacy, who also designed her bridal headwear.

5/ 8 © Jonathan Brady - PA Images Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice is one of the biggest trailblazers in the sustainable bridal industry, according to Jessica. "Princess Beatrice wore a wedding dress to Ascot last year, wearing it like a normal dress by styling it for the occasion," she said. She stepped out in a long-sleeved, lace dress by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. Fans may not have noticed it was a bridal gown since it featured unconventional floral applique. She accessorised the £2,705 garment with a pearl-detail Anya Hindmarch clutch bag and nude Gianvito Rossi satin pumps.

6/ 8 © Instagram Princess Eugenie Five months after she married Jack Brooksbank in a Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding gown, Princess Eugenie shared a throwback picture of herself in a very similar bridal dress as a child. "Same same but different...#tbt," she wrote next to the photo, which showed her in a bridal gown featuring a round neck and long sleeves alongside a veil and a flower crown.

7/ 8 © Getty Flora Vesterberg Flora Vesterberg (née Ogilvy) not only wore three dresses for her wedding celebrations with Swedish financier Timothy Vesterberg, but she has also donned several more bridal gowns for her appearances at the races. Princess Alexandra's granddaughter wore head-to-toe lace in a gown by her wedding dress designer Phillipa Lepley at Ascot in 2022. It featured sheer capped sleeves, an elegant V-neck, a fitted waist and a midi A-line skirt.

8/ 8 © Instagram Flora Vesterberg The month before, the late Queen's first cousin twice removed had once again showcased her chic bridal fashion at the Chelsea Flower Show in a lacy midi dress by Self-Portrait. The double-breasted frock with tailored lapels and a sheer pleated skirt could work as bridal or eveningwear. Flora channelled the latter, teaming the dress with black accessories for a timeless monochrome look.

