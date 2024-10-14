Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Ola Jordan, 21, models corset Monsoon wedding dress in intimate photo with James
Ola Jordan looking over her shoulder in a white dress© Mike Marsland

Ola Jordan, 21, models corset Monsoon wedding dress for intimate first dance with James

The Strictly Come Dancing stars got married in 2003

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
James Jordan may be performing in Legends of the Dance Floor, but that didn't stop his wife Ola Jordan from marking a special date in their diary.

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on 12 October, and Ola posted a series of meaningful photos from their relationship, from their first dance to posing with their daughter Ella at their wedding venue two decades later.

"Happy Anniversary baby! 21 years. We love you and miss you@jamesjordan1978," she captioned the Instagram post.

The throwback wedding picture showed Ola, then 21, wearing her corset wedding dress from high street store Monsoon, with the lace-up back, fitted bodice and strapless neckline visible as she danced with her new husband.

The professional dancer's blonde hair had been slicked back into a sleek bun and topped with a bridal tiara and a flowing veil that fell past her waist. In the intimate photo, she stood nose to nose with 25-year-old James, who cut a dapper figure in a black suit with a white tie, which he later admitted he rented because they "had hardly any money."

Ola Jordan and James Jordan attend the Pride Of Britain Awards © getty
Ola and James got married in 2003

Speaking of their modest wedding, James told HELLO!: "I think it goes to show that you don't have to spend thousands of pounds to have a beautiful wedding. These days, people often do it to impress everyone else.

"My suit was from a hire shop on the high street, we managed to get the venue at a discount price as it was October, and we spent our wedding night at my parents' home because we couldn't afford a hotel. But I wouldn't change anything, looking back."

Milestone anniversary

Ola slipped back into her wedding dress as she returned to Cooling Castle Barn in Kent for their 20th anniversary last year.

Ella Jordan in pink dress with mum Ola Jordan in khaki dress© Ola Jordan
The couple share a daughter called Ella

"Twenty years later and I'm wearing my dress; that's a nice thought. I surprised myself, if I'm honest. I never really imagined I ever would. I was 21 then, now I'm 41, and my boobs are definitely bigger since having Ella," she joked.

Despite their loved-up appearance, Ola and James – who met at a Blackpool dance competition in 1999 – have shut down the possibility of renewing their vows in the future.

"Why would we? When we said those words the first time, that was forever. If we did it again, it would spoil those memories," James said.

