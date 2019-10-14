Amanda Holden and Tamzin Outhwaite join celebrations at Lisa Faulkner's hen party The actress is preparing to marry MasterChef judge John Torode

Lisa Faulkner let her hair down as she celebrated at her hen party at the weekend, ahead of her wedding to MasterChef judge John Torode. The actress was joined by celebrity pals including Amanda Holden, Tamzin Outhwaite and Angela Griffin at the bash, which she said was "the best hen ever".

Sharing a photo of herself and her friends on a night out, followed by a post of them all wearing matching checked pyjama bottoms and "Lisa's Hen" T-shirts at their accommodation, Lisa wrote on Instagram: "Thank you my lovely friends for giving me the best hen ever!!! I love you all and my heart is bursting with happiness."

Lisa Faulkner celebrated on her hen party at the weekend

The group had ensured Lisa was stylishly kitted out for the party with a sparkling bespoke hat from Soul Sergeants, featuring "Bride" and "Lisa" embellished slides. And it appears the bride-to-be was a big fan of the accessory, as she said she was "never taking it off" in an Instagram post that showed her clutching a bottle of fizz in the bath on the first night of her hen weekend.

The actress said it was "the best hen party ever"

The accessory also made an appearance on the second night of Lisa's hen do, which she styled with a pink long-sleeved 'Angela' dress which was designed by Amanda Holden as part of her Fenn Wright Manson collection. The £299 dress features a gathered waist, cut-out neckline and daring split that was perfect for the occasion, and it appears Amanda was happy to see her friend wearing the design.

"This looks sensational on you," she commented on Lisa's photo. The Britain's Got Talent host also shared her own photos from the hen party, including a group shot of herself, Lisa, Angela, Tamzin and Holby City actress Nicola Stephenson enjoying a meal together. "#amazing girls #hennight #friendship and a tiny amount of #tequila," she wrote.

Amanda also couldn't resist borrowing Lisa's hat for a photo opportunity, telling fans: "@lisafaulknercooks hat which I pinched for this photo! #hennight #subtle."

