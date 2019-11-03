John Torode reveals surprising guest he danced with on wedding day to Lisa Faulkner The MasterChef star married Lisa in a star-studded ceremony in Northamptonshire

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode got married in a star-studded ceremony in October, and the celebrity couple have been sharing some lovely photos from their wedding over the past few days. The reception sounded like a night to remember too, with John recently revealing that as well as his wife, he also enjoyed dancing with famous friend Amanda Holden. The star arrived at the wedding in crutches, but still managed to hit the dance floor with the happy couple – much to everyone's surprise! After the Heart Radio presenter shared a photo on Instagram from her friend's big day, John commented: "Loved our dance."

Amanda Holden enjoyed a dance with John Torode on his wedding day

It is not known yet when Lisa and John will be going on their honeymoon, although they had to postpone it due to work commitments. On Tuesday evening, MasterChef judge John attended the Young Chef and Young Waiter Awards in central London to help present some of the prizes to the winners. The event has a special place in his heart as he has won the accolade himself in the past, which led to his successful career. While on stage, John's co-host joked that he had "sacrificed his honeymoon" to be there for the event.

John and Lisa tied the knot in Northamptonshire

The wedding celebrations were held over two days at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire, with Lisa and John enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. John shared a photo of himself from the evening wearing Lisa's bridal crown. On hand to walk with Lisa down the aisle were her two nieces, who acted as her bridesmaids, as well as her daughter Billie, who was given the role of her best woman. Billie, along with her cousins, sang during the ceremony. Other well-known faces at the wedding included Angela Griffin, Gregg Wallace, and Tamzin Outhwaite.

The happy couple stayed at their lavish wedding venue before and after their big day

The day after their wedding, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography." John also shared a beautiful snap, showing him carrying his new wife. "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!! Thank you @aynhoepark photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," he wrote.

