Monaco's Marie Chevallier shares glimpse inside romantic honeymoon with Louis Ducruet

The newest addition to Monaco's royal family has given an unprecedented look inside her honeymoon with a throwback photo on Instagram. Marie Chevallier married Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son Louis Ducruet in July, and revealed they enjoyed a romantic post-wedding break in Bali.

Sharing a photo of herself planting a kiss on her new husband's cheek as they stood in the swimming pool at their five-star resort, Marie wrote: "It's been too long already. #honeymoon #travellovers #bali." The newlywed also revealed which resort they had stayed at during their visit – Hanging Gardens of Bali, located in the heart of the jungle north of Ubud.

Marie Chevallier shared a photo from her honeymoon in Bali

The idyllic resort would have offered Marie and Louis the peace and quiet they no doubt longed for, and is a popular choice for honeymooners. It's easy to see why; the hotel has a picturesque location and offers services including a luxury spa, gourmet restaurants, and of course – that swimming pool – which was previously described as the world's best, and is a number one on TripAdvisor's list due to the way it gives swimmers the unique sensation of floating above the treetops.

RELATED: See all the pictures from Marie Chevallier and Louis Ducruet's wedding

There are 44 private villas within the Hanging Gardens of Bali, including the Spa Suite, which has its own private infinity pool, a deluxe hand-made terrazzo bath tub and outdoor gazebo, which would definitely be fit for royalty. A double standard room starts at £455 per night on Otel.com for anyone hoping to recreate the royal honeymoon.

Marie Chevallier and Louis Ducruet married in Monaco in July

Louis and Marie married in a weekend full of celebrations in July, starting with a civil ceremony at City Hall, and followed by a religious ceremony at Monaco Cathedral the following day. The groom had previously said he wanted to be close to his late grandparents Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, who married in the cathedral and are also buried there.

MORE: Discover romantic royal honeymoon destinations

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.