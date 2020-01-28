Cristiano Ronaldo has once again found himself at the centre of marriage reports following a new Instagram post shared by his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina, who has been dating the footballer since 2016, celebrated her 26th birthday on 27 January, and shared a sweet message of thanks with her fans, along with a series of family photos. But it was her tribute to Cristiano that really got followers talking. She wrote: "Happy 2️6 for me, very happy. I can't ask life for more. Just a lot of health for my family and me and to always enjoy them. Thank you all for your congratulations, flowers and therefore love. And thank you to my husband for giving me the best of life, our children. I love you." Georgina used the word 'Marido' to describe Cristiano, which is often used in Spanish to denote a common law husband. However, 'Esposo' is the word more commonly used for a man who has married in a legal ceremony.

Georgina Rodriguez shared a sweet family photo on Instagram

Georgina shared a selection of photos with fans to mark her special day, showing her surrounded by her loved ones; Cristiano, his nine-year-old son Cristiano Jr, two-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via surrogacy, and Alana, Georgina’s two-year-old daughter with the Portuguese sportstar. She also posted a video of the family singing Happy Birthday to her.

Cristiano, 34, posted his own touching message to his long-term partner. "Congratulations my love!" he wrote. "I wish you a very nice day! You are a great woman and an excellent mother for our children. I love you so much honey!"

Cristiano and Georgina prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but Georgina did speak to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! after the birth of Alana Martina in 2017. "It has definitely brought us closer,” she shared. “We're happier together than ever. The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."