The celebrity couples Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will share their wedding anniversary with

Following months of speculation, it has finally been revealed that Princess Beatrice is expected to marry her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May. The couple, who announced their engagement in September, are yet to confirm the happy news, but HELLO! understands that their nuptials will take place in London, with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

If indeed their nuptials are held on that date, Beatrice and Edoardo will share their wedding anniversary with some other celebrity couples, including Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The couple married in an intimate beach wedding on 29 May 1998, and will be celebrating 22 years of marriage this spring.

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite tied the knot with her former husband Tom Ellis on the same day in 2006, and That 70s Show actor Topher Grace married his wife Ashley Hinshaw on 29 May 2016.

May is a popular month for royal weddings, with several members of Beatrice's close family also celebrating their anniversaries just days before her wedding date. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed on 19 May 2018, while Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston held their nuptials over the same weekend in 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary exactly one month before Beatrice and Edoardo are due to tie the knot, showing just how fond the royals appear to be of spring weddings.

Property developer Edoardo proposed to Beatrice in September 2019 during a romantic weekend away in the groom-to-be's native Italy. The statement from the palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

The couple said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

