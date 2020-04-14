Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – took a trip down memory lane at the weekend. The cleaning sensation came across a previously unseen photo of her wedding dress while filling up her photo albums on Sunday night, and chose to share the snap with her 3.3million followers. The image shows Sophie trying on her gown in the bridal shop, with her long blonde hair cascading down her back as she looks over her shoulder. The fairy-tale strapless design, created by Madam Burco, features a full skirt and a bodice-style top covered in sparkles. "The day I said 'Yes to the dress!'" she captioned the picture.

Sophie, 30, is happily married to sales manager Jamie; the couple met when they both worked together in sales for a central London job-search company before Sophie left to become a hairdresser. They tied the knot in August 2018 at Gosfield Hall, a former royal residence located in the heart of rural Essex, choosing Whenever You Call by Brian McKnight and Mariah Carey for their first dance as husband and wife.

The following year, Sophie and Jamie welcomed their first child together, a baby boy born in June 2019. Announcing the birth of their son on Sophie’s Instagram account, proud new dad Jamie wrote: "Hello Hinchers... Mr Hinch here. Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz. I didn’t think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong. For once, I am completely lost for words. All I can say is thank you for your unbelievable kindness, loyalty and the most pure and genuine love we both feel from you all. I know you’ll understand that we’ll be quiet for a while whilst we take these precious moments in and enjoy our baby bubble.

"I will be spending today and the rest of my life caring for, looking after and protecting my beautiful wife and son. Ronnie, our darling boy, we love you more than we ever knew possible."