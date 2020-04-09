6 wedding dress designers giving back to NHS staff and brides-to-be during coronavirus Pronovias and Halfpenny London are among the brands showing their support

As millions of us around the world are in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, several bridal designers are doing their bit to help. Whether it's creating masks for healthcare workers struggling with a shortage of personal protection equipment or putting a smile on the faces of engaged NHS staff with generous discounts and donated wedding dresses, these are just a few of the labels who are giving back…

Pronovias

Pronovias has launched a 'Heroes Collection' for hospital staff

As part of their new #LoveConquersAll initiative, Pronovias has curated a range aptly named the 'Heroes Collection', with dresses that they have been donating to hospital staff around the world since launching the programme in China at the start of the year, and will do so until 31 August 2020. The label's CEO, Amandine Ohayon, said: "Donating our wedding dresses to wonderful women is the least we can do to bring happiness and joy to their wedding day, making them look and feel their best."

Halfpenny London

NHS workers who are currently planning their wedding or have had to postpone their wedding day due to COVID-19 can receive 25 per cent discount at Halfpenny London during the crisis. Designer Kate Halfpenny is increasing the discount for Blue Light cardholders to bring some joy to frontline staff at this challenging time.

Rita Vinieris

Rita Vinieris is donating more than 10,000 PPE masks

Canadian bridal designer Rita Vinieris and her team have been using the time they would have normally have spent putting the finishing touches to her new wedding dress collection to sew 10,000 masks to donate to local hospitals in Ontario and New York. The designer has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to purchase a further 20,000 PPE masks to donate to healthcare workers on the front line.

Valle & Vik

Valle & Vik already prides itself on supporting others, with all of its collections coming from smaller factories that prioritise the fair treatment of workers and artisans. So it is no surprise the team are doing their bit during the coronavirus pandemic; not only is Silje from the brand donating 20 per cent of her proceeds to the NHS, but she is also working as an NHS volunteer, where she provides short-term telephone support to individuals who are at risk of loneliness during the self-isolation period.

Spanx founder Sara Blakely

Sara Blakely has offered to loan her wedding dress to brides-to-be

She's not strictly a wedding dress designer, but Sara Blakely's Spanx designs are a must-have for many brides to wear under their gorgeous gowns. The founder and CEO of the shapewear brand has taken an unconventional approach to the crisis by offering brides-to-be the opportunity to borrow her wedding dress, which she has loaned out twice before.

"My heart is breaking for all the brides out there having to cancel and postpone their special day so I thought why not offer my dress to more amazing women! Hoping this will possibly ease someone's plans during this time," she wrote on Instagram.

Naeem Khan

Bridal and fashion designer Naeem Khan has offered to sew surgical masks for healthcare professionals in response to the shortage of PPE in the US, and revealed he is currently waiting for government approval in an Instagram post.

