Idris Elba warns fans to stay safe after testing positive for coronavirus The Luther star's wife Sabrina is yet to be tested

Idris Elba has announced he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to his Twitter page to share a two-minute-long video, the 47-year-old reassured his fans by saying he felt "ok" and doesn't have any symptoms "so far". His tweet read: "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Idris Elba confirms he is the latest star to test positive for coronavirus

Encouraging his followers to stay safe, he added: "Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic." In the accompanying video, the Luther star said he was tested after he discovered a person he had recent contact with had tested positive for COVID-19. "There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love, to people that don't even have it and have lost their livelihoods," he explained. "This is real."

MORE: Doctor who contracted coronavirus reveals what it's really been like day-to-day

Since learning he was possibly exposed to the virus, Idris has been "isolated". Although his wife is yet to be tested, the couple have informed their families and colleagues about the actor's positive result. "Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now," he shared. "If you're feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested or you've been exposed, then do something about it, alright? It's really important."

The couple have warned fans to stay safe

"We are ok, we are both in quarantine with no symptoms," Sabrina added on her own page. "It's safe to assume I'll probably test positive for but they're [sic] aren't enough tests at the moment. I will keep you all updated." She added: "Overwhelmed by all the loving messages, thank you."

MORE: How to cope with Coronavirus anxiety

Idris is among the first high-profile people to announce he has been tested positive for the widespread coronavirus. Last week, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.