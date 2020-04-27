Kim Kardashian's wedding makeup line is back – inspired by her own bridal beauty look It has all you need to recreate Kim's bridal beauty look

Kim Kardashian opted for a natural glow on her wedding day to Kanye West in May 2014, and now fans can get their hands on everything they need to recreate the look at home. While many brides-to-be have had their weddings postponed or cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic, these multi-purpose pieces will look just as good for your Zoom ceremony as they will when you get to say 'I do'.

The kit is filled with everything brides need for a beautiful glow, with an eyeshadow palette of universally flattering nude and metallic shades that you'll be wearing long past your big day. The shades have been named with subtle references to Kim and Kanye's nuptials, with one called Mrs. West, while another is the couple's wedding date. Meanwhile, the full Mrs. West collection includes an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, lip liner and lipstick, along with a blusher and highlighter that replicate Kim's bridal glow.

Kim Kardashian has released makeup inspired by her bridal beauty look

Unfortunately for UK-based fans, the collection is currently only available to ship to the US and Canada from Ulta Beauty, but we'll be keeping our fingers crossed that it launches over here soon.

RELATED: How to do your own wedding makeup - Charlotte Tilbury and pro MUAs reveal all

Kim enlisted her long-term makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic to do her makeup for her wedding to rapper Kanye West in 2014. While their wedding was a lavish affair, the reality TV star used a number of high street makeup products to create her gorgeous bridal look, including a L'Oreal Paris Riche Extraordinaire liquid lipstick in the shade Nude Ballet, Urban Decay Perversion mascara, and the brand's Perversion Ink for Eyes eyeliner.

KKW Beauty Mrs. West collection, $100, Ulta Beauty

Ensuring Kim's makeup stayed in place all day was Urban Decay eyeshadow primer potion, which Mario applied before her shimmering gold eyeshadow – another bargain L'Oreal Paris buy, the Infallible Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine, which is available for £5 on Amazon.

MORE: Charlotte Tilbury reveals how to ensure your wedding makeup lasts all day

Urban Decay Perversion mascara, £21, LookFantastic

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.