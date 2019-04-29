Charlotte Tilbury reveals how to ensure your wedding makeup lasts all day So you look flawless all day long

When Sabrina Dhowre married Idris Elba in Morocco at the weekend there was only one person she wanted to do her makeup – Charlotte Tilbury. The makeup artist was on hand to ensure Sabrina looked flawless all day long at her nuptials, as she was for other celebrity brides including Amal Clooney and Poppy Delevingne.

Even if you don’t have the luxury of a celebrity makeup guru for your own big day, you can at least ensure your makeup goes the distance with her top tips. We asked Charlotte to share her expertise on how to ensure your wedding makeup lasts all day, so you can spend more time celebrating with your nearest and dearest, rather than worrying about patchy foundation or shiny skin. You can thank us later…

Charlotte Tilbury reveals how to ensure your wedding makeup lasts the day:

"Every bride's makeup should stay in place all day, and my top tip for this is to use my Airbrush Flawless Finish powder - I couldn’t live without it!" Charlotte tells HELLO!. "This finely milled powder feels like the highest-thread count cashmere against your skin and helps to lock in your makeup effortlessly – it also helps to reduce the appearance of any unwanted shine for the photographs!"

Charlotte sweats by her Airbrush Flawless Finish powder

The makeup artist continued: "Once the bridal makeup look is complete, I apply Airbrush Flawless Finish with a soft sculpting brush on the t-zone, down the nose, on the chin and across the forehead. I always keep the cheekbones free of powder so that they remain dewy looking and catch the light."

Charlotte used her Airbrush Flawless Finish powder to complete Sabrina’s bridal beauty look, which consisted of shimmering bronze eyeshadow defined with dark brown eyeliner, and a berry toned matte lipstick in the shade Bond Girl – a fitting choice given the persistent rumours about Idris taking over as James Bond once Daniel Craig steps down from the role.

Charlotte also applied Amal Clooney's wedding makeup

The recently-appointed MBE makeup artist has previously shared her expertise on how to achieve dewy, glowing skin on your wedding day with HELLO!, as well as some top tips on how to do your own wedding makeup, just like the Duchess of Cambridge did for her royal wedding in 2011. You’ll be a pro in no time!

