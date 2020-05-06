How Princess Margaret made royal history at her wedding with Antony Armstrong-Jones The late Princess married Antony Armstrong-Jones on 6 May 1960

It has been 60 years since Princess Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones on 6 May 1960, and their big day made history by being the first royal wedding to be broadcast on television. An estimated 300 million viewers tuned in around the world to watch the couple's nuptials at Westminster Abbey, a tradition that has since continued at subsequent royal weddings including those of Prince Charles and the late Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Margaret's royal wedding was the first to be broadcast on television

Princess Margaret married Antony just over two months after they had surprised with their engagement announcement, following a low-key two year relationship. In keeping with tradition, the 29-year-old bride made the short journey from Clarence House to Westminster Abbey in the Glass Coach with her brother-in-law, Prince Philip, by her side. The Duke of Edinburgh gave Margaret away following the death of her father, George VI, in 1952.

Margaret's wedding dress has gone on to become one of the most iconic royal gowns thanks to its beautiful simplicity. The silk organza gown was created by Norman Hartnell, the same designer who made the Queen's wedding dress, and featured long sleeves and a full skirt using over 30 metres of fabric. The royal bride accessorised the gown with the Poltimore tiara and a cathedral-length veil.

Princess Margaret's wedding dress was designed by Norman Hartnell

Princess Anne was among the eight young bridesmaids in Princess Margaret's bridal party, and official portraits show the group standing together in Buckingham Palace, where they hosted their wedding reception and followed tradition by gathering on the balcony to greet crowds on The Mall.

Princess Anne was among Princess Margaret's bridal party

Following their wedding, Princess Margaret and her husband welcomed two children together – David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto. However, the pair separated after 16 years of marriage and in 1978 they made history for a different reason, by becoming the first royals to divorce since King Henry VIII in 1540.

