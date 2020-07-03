Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano di Prima has paid a special tribute to his fiancée Giada Lini on what would have been their wedding day. The professional dancers were due to get married on Friday but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple were forced to postpone their special day till next year.

Taking to his Instagram page, Graziano shared a heartfelt message alongside a series of throwback pictures of the lovebirds – including one from the moment he popped the question.

"Today would have been the most important day of our life, our WEDDING," he wrote. "Of course with this worldwide situation we decided to postpone our dream to next summer... but AMORE this day will arrive soon, and you know how much I LOVE YOU and how much I want you beside me."

Strictly star Graziano popped the question in May 2019

He added: "When this day will come, you will be my PRINCESS FOREVER!!! Ti amo @giada.lini." Fellow Strictly star Amy Dowden, who was also due to get married this summer, was quick to reply with: "Sending lots of love to a beautiful couple inside out!!! I think 2021 is going to be the best year to get married."

Giada also shared an emotional post, telling her followers: "Today would have been our wedding day!!! Unfortunately we cannot celebrate the way we desire, so we decided to postpone to next year... Our love is very strong so we can easily wait another year!!! Can't wait to be your future wife @grazianodiprima."

In May, Graziano confirmed their sad news – much to the disappointment of their fans. "One year ago since I proposed to @giada.lini to be my future wife. Unfortunately due to the current worldwide situation Giada and I decided to postpone our wedding day to the next year," he said at the time. The TV star added: "We are so sorry for that but wouldn't be possible to celebrate in the best way this year so we decide to celebrate with more love and joy our dream wedding next year!"

The professional dancers will get married next year

Earlier this year, the dancer revealed he and Giada were looking forward to their summer nuptials and revealed they had already settled on the location, venue and guest list. "I said 'we're going to be busy so we need time to plan', so we were in Sicily and we found the location [and] we found the restaurant," he told HELLO!.

The 26-year-old, who was born and raised in Italy, explained that the couple were going to tie the knot in a church in Sicily. "I'm going to marry her in the little church in my small town," he said, adding: "I decided if I'm going to do it in Sicily, I want to do it in the town where I grew up." Graziano continued: "In April, I'm going to Sicily to find the last few things and then in July it's happening! I can't believe it, it was so far but now it's [only] months [away]."

