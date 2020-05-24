The best photos and moments from Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding as they celebrate 5th anniversary HELLO!'s commissioning editor Jane Dowdeswell joined the couple on their wedding day

It's been five years since Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on 24 May 2015, which graced the cover of HELLO! magazine. The couple shared every step of their big day - from the romantic proposal to the honeymoon - exclusively with HELLO!, with commissioning editor Jane Dowdeswell joining the couple on their wedding day.

"Mark and Michelle are such a warm and down-to-earth couple, and made us feel like part of the family on their wedding day," recalls Jane. "We were there for every moment from the excitement building before the wedding day as all the plans were finalised at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, as the flowers and more than 20 trees, each 12 ft high that decorated the aisle, began to arrive, and as the marquee began to take shape in the glorious grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk where the reception was held."

VIEW GALLERY

The couple got engaged four years ago this month

The couple's wedding album was presented over many pages of the magazine, and captured all the emotion of their big day. "On the morning of the wedding, so many people were lining the streets as famous faces began to arrive at the church. Everyone was buzzing with excitement and people were calling out their names and cheering. It was such a fantastic atmosphere," says Jane.

GALLERY: Celebrity lovebirds that are just #couplegoals

"Inside the church everyone was waiting for that first glimpse of Michelle's wedding dress, and she certainly didn't disappoint in a bespoke ivory gown by Galia Lahav and a long Italian lace veil. It was hard to choose between watching Michelle or looking at Mark, as he had told us he would be fighting back the tears at that moment. One of my favourite photographs is of Mark with his head turned to look at Michelle as she walks towards him. He told me, 'I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this.'" Jane adds: "I also remember how the applause when they walked up the aisle together as newlyweds was so loud that it almost drowned out Mendelssohn's Wedding March."

Mark Wright shared the above montage on his 4th wedding anniversary

Michelle Keegan shared this sweet photo on the couple's first wedding anniversary

"Back at Hengrave Hall, the couple wanted a confetti shot with family and friends but the weather wasn't being kind," says Jane. "Suddenly there was a break in the clouds and we got everyone outside quickly to capture that moment. That photograph completely summed up their happiness.

Michelle Keegan shared this beautiful photo on Mark's birthday

Later in the day the sun came out and we took so many beautiful photographs of them together including the one on the cover which is one of their favourites.

"On their first morning as newlyweds I met up with them in their honeymoon suite where they were so happy to talk through the highlights of their day. I remember one quote in particular when they said how the moment of 'waking up to see wedding rings on our fingers was the nicest feeling. It was the day our dreams came true.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.