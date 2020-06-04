Hen party ideas for Zoom that you'll love Love conquers all, even during lockdown, so here are some hen party ideas from games to t-shirts

With lockdown thwarting everyone's social plans in 2020, brides-to-be have been scrambling to figure out how to celebrate the countdown to their wedding with their closest friends – from a distance. Thankfully there are lots of ways to adapt to the new normal, ensuring that we are able to throw hen dos with all the traditional fun and games, even if it is by video call.

But what you can do to keep the festivities lively with every guest self-isolating in their own homes? We have plenty of tips to make sure your bachelorette party is one to remember.

Decorate, decorate, decorate!

Have everyone zhoosh up their surroundings with balloons and streamers so that each guest is fully immersed in the party vibe. And don't forget the drink accessories! Everything from personalised glasses to straws can help add a more festive vibe.

Ginger Ray Team Bride Confetti Balloons, Pack of 5, £4.00, John Lewis

Ginger ray fringe curtain in rose gold, £7, John Lewis

Personalised Flute Glasses, £3.50 each, Etsy

Copper bachelorette party wine glasses, £14.90, Etsy

Personalised mason jar glasses, £7, Etsy

Ginger Ray Rose Gold Team Bride Straws, £4.50 for pack of 16, Boohoo

Have everyone dress alike

One thing that virtually brings us all together and can be pretty hilarious, is being dressed alike. Have everyone wear hen party t-shirts or PJs, or send a kit to guests with fun tiaras and party eyeglasses.

Bride Squad Satin Embroidered Pj Short Set, £9, Boohoo

Bride Squad Sunglasses, £3.99, Etsy

Lockdown Hen Do T-Shirt, £11.99, Etsy

Plan the entertainment

Fun activities you can enjoy via Zoom include having everyone do facials during the party or have a virtual wine or port tasting – you can order the kits online. Another option is to play games like Never Did I Ever, made popular by Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show. The maid of honor can be Ellen and guests can play along to reveal their funniest secrets to the bridal party.

The Connoisseur Port Tasting Experience Gift, £15, Marks & Spencer





Mario Badescu Rose Mask and Mist Duo, £16.50, Beauty Bay

Never Have I Ever Card Game, £29.95, Amazon

Make a signature drink

You can design your own party drink named after the bride or groom, or another great option is to make sure every guest has the same cocktail making kit.

Gin Therapy Cocktail Kit, £16.99, Amazon

Prosecco toppers, £12.99, Amazon

Gin Tonic Botanical Infusions, £7.95, Amazon

Give the bride-to-be a gift to remember

It’s time to embrace this historic moment and commemorate that love conquered all – even a pandemic! – in 2020.

The One Where I Was Quarantined t-shirt, £9.99, Etsy

Stuck Inside But Still the Bride T-shirt, £10.49, Etsy

Virtual Hen Party Kit, £28.00, Etsy

