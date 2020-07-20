The real reason Princess Beatrice added sleeves to her wedding dress Beatrice made an update to the gown loaned to her by the Queen

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing a vintage gown which was loaned to her from the Queen. The dress was designed by Norman Hartnell, made from Peau De Soie taffeta with ivory Duchess satin trims, diamante adornments and a checkered geometric bodice. The dress had also been remodelled with organza sleeves, which hadn’t originally been a feature when worn by the Queen, and there was a particular reason for the new addition.

The Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and royal dressmaker Stewart Parvin added the feature in order to adhere to the rules of a place of worship, whereby bare shoulders are deemed inappropriate. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

When the Queen wore the gown to a state dinner in Rome in 1961, she opted to cover up with a fur shawl.

And when she attended the premier of Lawrence of Arabia at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London, in 1962, she kept her shoulders bare and showed off two thin straps.

Beatrice accessorised her wedding dress with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was another nod to the Queen, who wore the tiara on her own royal wedding day. She styled her hair in an elegant half-up look and kept her makeup soft and natural.

Bridal designer Kate Halfpenny previously shared her predictions for Princess Beatrice's wedding dress with HELLO!, and explained, "I think it'll have a lace bodice with long lace sleeves and potentially a high collar in a nod to Princess Grace." She added, "I'd also go for a dramatic veil with beautiful detailing. I'm a big fan of applique flowers on my veils so I would love to see her in something like that."

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally due to marry on 29 May, but the ceremony went ahead in secret almost two months after their original date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

