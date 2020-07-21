The most sentimental items worn by famous brides: Princess Beatrice, Priyanka Chopra, more These brides followed the tradition of 'Something old...'

As the tradition goes, brides should wear 'Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue' on their wedding day, which some follow more closely than others. Royal bride Princess Beatrice closely followed the tradition for her surprise royal wedding in July, wearing a beautiful family heirloom, a Norman Hartnell dress belonging to her grandmother, the Queen.

Accessorised with a very special 'something borrowed', the diamond fringe tiara worn by Her Majesty on her own wedding day, it was a very special and sentimental outfit.

Beatrice isn't the only famous bride who appears to have taken the tradition to heart; from the Duchess of Sussex to Priyanka Chopra, discover the sentimental items these stars all wore on their own wedding days…

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley has worn her wedding dress on several occasions

Like Princess Beatrice, Keira Knightley opted to wear an old dress for her wedding to musician James Righton. However, rather than being a family heirloom, her Chanel dress was simply a piece she loved to wear – and has continued to wear after her wedding. Speaking to ELLE about her choice of wedding dress, the Pirates of the Caribbean star explained: "Every time I've worn that dress, I've had a fantastic night and if you've got a dress where you've always had a fantastic night, it's worth having another fantastic night in it." Sounds like good logic to us.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger wore her mum's veil for her wedding

For her wedding to Chris Pratt in June 2019, Katherine Schwarzenegger had two very special additions to her bespoke Giorgio Armani wedding dress; a tulle veil that her mother Maria Shriver wore on her own wedding day, and a pair of earrings that belonged to her grandmother.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had a piece of her mother-in-law's wedding dress sewn into her dress

© Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra had a piece of her mother-in-law's lace wedding dress sewn into her dress for her big day in 2018. In return, her husband Nick Jonas added a small piece of lace from the bride's dress embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" which translates to "My Life", inside the lapel of his tuxedo. Aww!

Meghan Markle

Meghan's 'something blue' was a piece of fabric she wore on her first date with Prince Harry

For her 'something blue' at her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan had a small piece of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry stitched into her veil.

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni's Dior wedding dress featured embroidery recounting her relationship

Influencer Chiara Ferragni was lucky enough to wear two bespoke Dior wedding dresses for her big day in 2018, but her second featured some sweet sentimental touches – it was embroidered with text and pictures recounting key moments in her relationship with her husband.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's wedding veil was adorned with artwork by her children

Similarly, Angelina Jolie had some personal touches in her wedding outfit back in 2014. The veil she wore with her Atelier Versace gown was covered with artwork by her and Brad's children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

