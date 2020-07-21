Revealed: why Camilla was the only royal bride without a tiara for Prince Charles wedding The Duchess of Cornwall opted for a hat instead

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is the only royal bride to have not worn a tiara on her wedding day. When she married Prince Charles on 9 April, 2005, she instead opted for a cream hat, and we believe there are two reasons why. Firstly, this was not her first marriage. Camilla had previously tied the knot with Major Andrew Parker-Bowles in July 1973, at which time she did indeed wear a tiara.

Camilla only wore a tiara when she married Andrew Parker-Bowles in 1973

The diamond-encrusted style is believed to be a family heirloom from the Duchess' maternal grandmother Sonia Rosemary Cubitt, Baroness Ashcombe, and Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes has since worn the tiara for her own wedding with Harry Lopes in 2006.

Camilla's daughter Laura wore her mother's tiara when she married

The second reason for Camilla not wearing a tiara for her big day with Prince Charles is that the couple didn't hold their ceremony in a church. While Camilla and Andrew chose a Catholic service at the Guards Chapel in London, Camilla and Charles had a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, followed by a marriage blessing at St George's Chapel.

Camilla wore her tiara again for a visit to Buckingham Palace in 2015

Nonetheless, while Camilla's tiara didn't make an appearance on her wedding day with the Duke of Cornwall, she did rewear it for a visit to Buckingham Palace in 2015. She teamed the statement piece with dangling diamond earrings and a four-string pearl necklace.

As for the rest of the royal family, their jewel-encrusted tiaras have made for some magical finishing touches. When Princess Beatrice tied the knot with property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret on 17 July 2020, she wore the Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, consisting of 47 diamond bars. The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, completed her look with the Queen Mother's Cartier Halo Tiara with 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette diamonds, and Meghan Markle loaned the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara from the Queen when she said 'I do' to Prince Harry on 19 May 2018.

