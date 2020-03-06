Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postpone wedding due to coronavirus They were reportedly set to tie the knot in Japan

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their wedding due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Apparently, the pair were hoping to tie the knot in front of 150 guests in Japan this summer with Katy excited to walk down the aisle pregnant, but they have been forced to push the date back because of coronavirus.

“There’s a lot happening this summer,” she said. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally and figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for.

“I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.”

Orlando originally surprised Katy with a proposal in a helicopter on Valentine’s Day 2019, and Katy shared the news with a post on Instagram the following day. The caption “full bloom” was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the design of her ring – a bold pink sapphire framed with eight diamonds to form a flower.

Andrew Brown, president of WP Diamonds told E! News, “Perry’s unbelievable engagement ring from Bloom would retail in the range of $5 million (£4 million). What looks to be a 4-carat fancy vivid pink oval shaped diamond arranged with eight diamonds around it to assemble a flower ‘in bloom’ – this ring is truly one-of-a-kind and wildly valuable.”

The couple were initially looking to hold a winter wedding in December 2019, but changed the timing when deciding upon Japan as a location.