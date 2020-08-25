James Middleton arranges most romantic date night for fiancée Alizee Thevenet The Duchess of Cambridge's brother posted some snapshots on Instagram

James Middleton has shared a glimpse inside his recent romantic date night with fiancée Alizee Thevenet. The 33-year-old – younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge – posted a series of snapshots on his Instagram page, detailing how he surprised his future wife with a picnic and a very special present.

One of the pictures sees the happy couple posing together on the back of an open-top Land Rover, which James had thoughtful kitted out with vases of beautiful flowers, a tray with glasses and wine, and even a portable radio. The pair were, of course, also joined on their date by their beloved dogs.

Alizee looks especially beautiful in the images, wearing a summery blue dress by Scanlan Theodore. Around her neck, she is wearing a striking pendant – her brand new gift from her husband-to-be.

James has shared a series of snapshots from his date night with Alizee

James explained in his caption: "Alizee and I haven't been on a date for AGES….so I decided to surprise her with a little picnic with the dogs and a special little gift.

"I was looking for something special & I discovered the @bulgari @savethechildren jewellery collection where a proportion of each sale in the UK goes directly to Save the Children’s COVID-19 Emergency Response. Save the Children is an amazing UK charity doing life-saving work across the world and I'm proud to support @bulgari who have raised around $100 million for @savethechildren."

The couple announced their engagement in October

James and Alizee announced their engagement last October after dating for around a year. The pair have been staying with James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home during lockdown.

Back in May, James shared a sweet home video of him surprising Alizee by shaving off his beard. He revealed at the time that the pair had to delay their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "As Alizee and myself were due to get married... well actually, this month," he began to explain. "She's never seen me without a beard, so I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind it.

"In fact, what I am most worried about is these guys might not recognise me afterwards. Say goodbye," he said before using an electric shaver and then a razor to completely shave off his beard.

