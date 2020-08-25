James Middleton's fiancée Alizee Thevenet channels royal style in stunning date night dress And a beautiful new necklace from her future husband…

James Middleton treated his fiancé Alizee Thevenet to a romantic date night recently, sharing some sweet pictures from their picnic on Monday evening. And for the occasion, Alizee chose to wear a gorgeous summer dress from Scanlan Theodore - which is also a favourite brand of the Duchess of Sussex! The Australian brand has been worn by Meghan for a number of royal occasions, and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has also been known to wear the label.

Alizee wore a gorgeous Scanlan Theodore maxi dress

Alizee's choice was a gorgeous shirred maxi dress with a blue bandana print, which is sadly no longer available to shop. It went perfectly with the beautiful necklace that James had bought her from Bvlgari, which is part of its Save The Children collection - and features a beautiful onyx pendant with a sparkling ruby.

WATCH: James Middleton reveals he was due to marry this year

He explained in his caption: "Alizee and I haven't been on a date for AGES… so I decided to surprise her with a little picnic with the dogs and a special little gift.

Meghan wore her Scanlan Theodore cravat dress for her final engagement in the UK (IMAGE: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton)

"I was looking for something special & I discovered the @bulgari @savethechildren jewellery collection where a proportion of each sale in the UK goes directly to Save the Children’s COVID-19 Emergency Response. Save the Children is an amazing UK charity doing life-saving work across the world and I'm proud to support @bulgari who have raised around $100 million for @savethechildren."

Wearing Scanlan Theodore during her royal tour of Australia

Of course, Princess Anne is a patron of Save The Children, and Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer is also an ambassador for Bvlgari - recently championing the Save The Children collection on her own social media platforms.

James and Alizee announced their engagement last October after dating for around a year. The pair have been staying with James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home during lockdown. The couple were planning to wed in May, but sadly had to cancel their nuptials due to the pandemic.