Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' famous exes revealed The author doesn't share many details about his personal life

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams rarely comments on his private life, but he has linked to a number of famous faces throughout his career. From his heartbreak following his split with Lisa Snowdon to his short-lived romance with Geri Halliwell and marriage to Lara Stone, look back at some of David's most famous exes…

RELATED: Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams on love and sexuality

Patsy Kensit

Patsy Kensit and David Walliams reportedly dated for a couple of months

In 2004, David was linked to Patsy Kensit after being introduced by mutual friends at a party. However, in her book, Patsy says that she only ever dated the men she married – Dan Donovan, Jim Kerr, Liam Gallagher and Jeremy Healy.

Lisa Snowdon

Lisa Snowdon broke David's heart when she said she just wanted to be friends

Back in 2006, David Walliams confessed that his heart had been broken by a mystery woman, who he referred to as "Miss X." However, Lisa Snowdon soon came forward and revealed that she was the woman in question, explaining that she and David had dated briefly before she decided that she just wanted to be friends.

"Yes, it's me. I’m Miss X. I was hoping no one would realise. David and I are great friends and he’s such an amazing bloke, but there is no romance," she told The Sun.

"David has made it clear he has feelings for me but we’ve got to a point where we can just have a platonic relationship. I’m very honest with him and he has been with me, so there are no games."

MORE: Declan Donnelly's famous girlfriends before he met his wife

Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell and David Walliams have remained friends after their split

Geri Halliwell dated David for several weeks before news of their relationship broke in 2007. However, their romance fizzled out just six weeks later, and the pair remained friends.

Lauren Budd

David dated teenage model Lauren Budd for three months

David dated model Lauren Budd for three months in 2009, when she was just 18 and he was 37. The pair enjoyed holidays in Miami, Barbados and New York together before calling it quits.

Lara Stone

David Walliams and Lara Stone were married for five years

The Little Britain star found love with Dutch model Lara Stone following his split from Lauren in 2009, and he proposed in January 2010 after just a few months of dating. Only four months later, the couple married at Claridge's Hotel in London.

STORY: David Walliams reveals how son Alfred saved him

David and Lara announced the happy news they were expecting their first child together in December 2012, and their son Alfred was born in May 2013. However, they sadly separated in March 2015 and their marriage was legally dissolved in September that year, with David citing Lara's "unreasonable behaviour" as grounds for their divorce.

Chloe Ayling

David Walliams was previously linked to Chloe Ayling

In February 2018, David was rumoured to be dating kidnapped British model Chloe Ayling. The pair reportedly connected via social media before meeting up in London, however, it appears their relationship never took off, and Chloe went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother later that year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.