David Walliams opened up about how his son Alfred helped save him from depression. Previously appearing on Bear Grylls' show Bear's Mission, the proud dad admitted that he had struggled with depression in the past, and that being a parent had been a huge help.

The Britain's Got Talent judge explained: "I have had struggles with depression in the past. There have been periods through my life when I’ve been very, very down and it’s been very long-lasting. I’m certainly in a better place now and one great thing about becoming a parent." He continued: "Your whole life starts revolving around them and you do stop dwelling on your own problems so much because you don’t have time to."

WATCH: David makes rare comment about son

David, who shares Alfred with his ex-wife, Lara Stone, recently chatted about spending time with him in isolation, explaining: "I'm looking after my son and homeschooling which has been fun. I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents […] but I've really enjoyed it."

He continued: "I've enjoyed having more time with my son because we've been reading Roald Dahl books together which has been a real pleasure to actually sit down, you know normally you might sit down for fifteen minutes and do it, but because time has kind of opened up in this strange way, we might sit for an hour or a couple of hours and do it, and it's been really, really fantastic... But I realise I'm very lucky in lots of ways, because of success in my life, I haven't got anything to complain about and I've really enjoyed the extra time with my son and I will probably miss [him] when he has to go back to school."