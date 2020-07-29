Dee Koppang has shared a brand new photo of her baby son, Kasper. Dee, who welcomed her first child with husband Dermot O'Leary on 23 June, shared the sweetest snapshot on Instagram, showing her holding hands with her tiny son. "5 weeks today with this little one in our lives," she wrote. "We've been cocooned in a glorious newborn bubble of love... Thank you for all the kind messages & well wishers... Dx."

Dee, 41, received an outpouring of messages from fans and famous friends. Sam Claflin admitted news of the baby's arrival had completely passed him by. "Whaaaaat? Oh guys I had no idea. The biggest congratulations to you both. I'm smiling from ear to ear. Such wonderful news. I needed this today. I'm so happy for you guys."

Rochelle Humes - who is pregnant with her third child, a baby boy – wrote: "The best ever bubble!" while Dawn O'Porter joked: "Of course you have good nails with a 5 week old baby!"

Little Kasper arrived in 23 June, weighing 6lbs 13oz. Dermot recently opened up about his early experience of fatherhood during an interview with James Bay on Radio 2. "Every now and again you hear noises and you go, 'What’s that noise?', And then you go, 'Oh, that’s my child!'" he confessed. The new dad added that they were in "that sort of lovely foggy period of just, kind of sleepless love".

Dermot and Dee have been married since 2012

It was Dermot who first revealed their son's name, just a few days after the little boy's birth. Speaking on his BBC radio show, the 47-year-old told listeners: "My lovely son came into the world ten days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey's Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulgence while we play the song that accompanied that."

Revealing the name, he added: "This is for you Kasper with a K - my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O'Leary welcome to the world!"