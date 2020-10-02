How Flora Ogilvy channelled Kate Middleton at her surprise royal wedding A second private royal wedding took place on 26 September

Not only did most recent royal bride Flora Ogilvy hire the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding photographer for her private nuptials at the weekend, but she also wore a wedding dress created by one of Kate's favourite designers.

Emilia Wickstead was the designer of choice for Flora's beautiful gown, which featured long sleeves, an elegant square neckline and minimalistic crepe fabric.

On her official website, the designer describes brides who wear her collection as "sophisticated romantics", and says that fabric is the starting point for all of her creations.

While Flora's minimalistic wedding dress appears to be a bespoke design, Emilia's ready-to-wear bridal collection features similar gowns, such as the Viva, which also has a square neckline but is sleeveless.

Emilia Wickstead has long been a go-to designer for royals including the Duchess of Cambridge, who recently stepped out in a pretty blue floral shirt dress by the designer for her visit to Barry Island in August.

Flora Ogilvy wore a beautiful Emilia Wickstead wedding dress

Other royal fans include the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex, who wore a beautiful black Emilia Wickstead dress for dinner at Glencairn, the official residence of Britain's Ambassador to Ireland, shortly after her royal wedding in 2018.

With its sophisticated, pared-back silhouette, Flora's wedding dress will no doubt also draw comparisons to the boat neck Givenchy gown worn by Meghan on her wedding day in May 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of the designer

At the time, Emilia was forced to deny reports that she had said the Duchess' wedding dress was "identical" to one of her designs, and clarified that she thought Meghan looked "absolutely beautiful" on her wedding day.

"I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy - a huge source of inspiration to me. I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together. Emilia," she wrote on Instagram.

