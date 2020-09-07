Princess Beatrice's wedding dress to go on display at Windsor Castle The Queen's granddaughter married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her Sir Norman Hartnell gown on her wedding day to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July and now royal fans will get to see the dress up close, as the Royal Collection Trust have announced it will go on public display at Windsor Castle from 24 September.

The dress was loaned to the royal bride by her grandmother, the Queen, who first wore the gown for a State dinner in Rome in 1961. Her Majesty also wore the dress again to the London premiere of the film Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

The gown is made of ivory peau de soie taffeta, and the skirt is trimmed with a band of ivory duchesse satin. It also features geometric hand embroidery in crystals and diamantés over the bodice, waist and hips.

The Queen wearing the dress in 1962

Sir Norman Hartnell’s original design was altered for Princess Beatrice under the direction of Angela Kelly, personal advisor, dresser and curator to the Queen, and the British fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

The Royal Collection Trust says: "The full-skirted silhouette was softened to give a more contemporary, simplified shape, and the underskirt and petticoats were recreated and bound with silk tulle. Short sleeves of triple organza were added to the straps and embroidered with vintage diamantés to match the original Hartnell embroidery design. Each alteration made to the dress is reversible."

Beatrice and Edoardo married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor

The display at Windsor Castle will also feature Princess Beatrice's sparkly Valentino wedding shoes, previously worn for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.

A replica of Beatrice's bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers will also form part of the display. The bouquet was designed by Patrice Van Helden and contained trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, Royal Porcelina spray roses, pink O’Hara roses, pink ‘wax flower’ (Chamelaucium uncinatum) and baby pink astilbe, as well as sprigs of myrtle in keeping with royal tradition.

The bride also borrowed Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara for her nuptials, which Princess Elizabeth wore on her own wedding day, but the jewels will not go on display at Windsor Castle. The Trust spokeswoman said: "It has not been possible on this occasion to display the tiara worn by Her Royal Highness on her wedding day."

Beatrice also borrowed the Queen's wedding tiara

Sir Norman Hartnell, who passed away in 1979, first became couturier to the future Queen Mother in 1937 and then the current monarch. He was responsible for designing many of the outfits worn by the Queen for State events, tours and family occasions throughout the first half of her reign, including her wedding dress in 1947 and her Coronation dress in 1953.

The special display of Princess Beatrice's wedding dress is part of a visit to Windsor Castle from 24 September to 22 November 2020. Tickets for Windsor Castle must be pre-booked in advance, visit www.rct.uk or call +44 (0)303 123 7304.

