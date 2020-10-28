Celeb brides with coloured wedding dresses: Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen, Gwen Stefani, more See which brides broke the rules including Jessica Biel and Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn

Big white weddings may be commonplace in the celeb world, however, every once in a while, an A-lister wows us by sporting a non-traditional, coloured wedding dress on their big day. From pretty pastel pink gowns through to show-stopping red numbers, we take a look at the rainbow of dresses we’ve seen celebrity brides wear over the years. Keep scrolling to see Victoria Beckham's purple gown and more...

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Singer Gwen Stefani announced her engagement to partner Blake Shelton with a romantic Instagram snap in October 2020. She captioned the photograph with the words: "Yes please!" But this will not be the first time The Voice star has walked down the aisle.

Gwen got married to Gavin Rossdale in 2002, where she sported a very unique pink dip-dye gown. We are very excited to see what the beautiful bride will choose to wear this time around.

Gwen kept her wedding dress simple up top but with a bright pink hem

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy wore not one, not two but three incredible Vera Wang wedding dresses when she married singer John Legend. She slipped into a crimson red gown for the reception and took straight to the dancefloor. The strapless slim-line fishtail gown featured a full ruffled hem and was the sort of dress that wouldn’t look out of place on the red carpet.

Chrissy's third dress of the day was a stunning red number

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

Now known for her fashion prowess, Victoria Beckham’s style is something that has evolved over time. During her lavish wedding to David Beckham, Victoria chose to wear two different bridal gowns.

For the ceremony, she wore a Vera Wang number but for the evening the couple both changed and in one photograph they can be seen wearing matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits. Victoria’s very bright purple dress had a one shoulder strap of flowers, which matched David’s corsage.

Victoria and David wore matching outfits for their evening reception

Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes

Always known for doing things a little differently, tattooist and beauty business owner Kat Von D wore a daring bright red gown on her wedding day. She secretly married Rafael Reyes a.k.a Leafar Seyer in 2018 and three months later the couple held a celebration for friends and family. Her statement wedding dress was custom designed by Adolfo Sanchez and featured a matching cape and huge lace-trimmed veil.

Kat Von D was an alternative bride with a flamboyant red dress

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

When Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco married Ryan Sweeting, she kept her theme super-sweet too. The bride wore a candy-pink Vera Wang gown. They also had an epic chandelier wedding cake which added to the Disney-esque theme of the day. The guests were even asked to wear red or white to the big day, the colours which mix together to make pink.

Kaley Cuoco went for girly chic with a candy-pink gown

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel was every inch the blushing bride when she said "I do" to Justin Timberlake in a very beautiful pastel pink wedding gown. The Giambattista Valli design had layers and layers of delicate tulle, making it a true princess dress. When speaking to HELLO! about her wedding day, Jessica revealed that she wanted the dress to be about "romance, romance, romance", explaining that she wanted it to be both "kind of whimsical and dramatic".

Jessica Biel wowed on her wedding day in a beautiful blush gown

Emma Thompson and Kenneth Brannagh

On her 1989 wedding day, when she married Kenneth Brannagh, Emma Thompson selected a non-traditional wedding outfit. Not only did she decide to go for a short style, but she also braved colour on her wedding day as the fit and flare ensemble featured multicoloured patterns.

Emma Thompson bucked the bridal norm and went for a patterned wedding dress

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

Elizabeth married eight times, but it was her first wedding to Richard Burton where she stunned in a short yellow wedding dress. Elizabeth turned to Irene Sharaff, the costume designer from Cleopatra to make her pretty bridal gown. She paired it with a yellow bouquet and a very statement bridal headpiece.

Elizabeth Taylor got married in canary yellow

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

Selling Sunset star Christine wore a black wedding dress when she got married to Christian Richard on their $1million wedding day. The gothic themed day took place in Downtown Los Angeles and her dress was designed in collaboration with Galia Lahav. It featured a sparkly sequin skirt and sheer lace bodice and the bride paired it with signed Christian Louboutin heels.

Christine bucked bridal white in favour of a gothic black wedding dress

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Actress Katharine married David Foster in 2019 and while for the ceremony, the bride stuck with tradition with a beautiful white gown from Zac Posen, she added a splash of colour to the evening reception. The Waitress star changed into a silky azure dress which worked as her 'something blue' for proceedings.

Katharine's 'something blue' was her own second wedding dress

