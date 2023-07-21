Glamorous Victoria Derbyshire dons short blue ballerina wedding dress for 'moving' garden nuptials

Victoria Derbyshire reminisced about her "moving" wedding with her husband Mark Sandell as she marked their fifth anniversary.

The I'm A Celebrity star tied the knot in July 2018, shortly after she had overcome breast cancer, and she paid tribute to the NHS on her big day. Posting a series of photos of the magical garden ceremony, the BBC newsreader and journalist wrote: "Woo hoo five years ago @mrsandell1 & I got married!

"What a day - my boys walked me down the aisle, the sun shone, the EAGA gospel choir were amaze, the day was divine, all our special people were there and to top it all, as a surprise (to everyone else not to me), I introduced the NHS Choir who sang their Number One hit ‘A Bridge Over You’ - it was soooo beautiful and moving :)."

The latest photos showed Victoria wearing a cropped blue and white wedding dress designed and handmade by Wilden London which fell to her ankles, showing off her gold heels. The star's wedding dress boasted a v-neck, sheer lace sleeves and an embellished waist with tiny daisies embroidered down the tulle skirt.

Sharing details about the design process, Wilden London said on the website they chose a beige colour as "white was too bright for the soft and subtle look we wanted," while "a few pale blue [daisies] were sprinkled onto the hem, and a little on the shoulders for a sweet and delicate effect."

She added that the dress initially had more blue details, which Victoria decided to remove. "Originally there was to be a deep lace border on the lining layer, which was a blue silk. It did look very pretty underneath the tulle, but Victoria thought it made the dress look a bit too formal for what she wanted, which was fair enough, so it was removed and we kept just a few lace motifs in the hip area for some subtle detail among the tulle," they explained.

WATCH: See more celebrity brides with unconventional wedding dresses

Victoria styled her caramel hair in bouncy shoulder-length curls while her husband looked suave in a blue suit.

The happy couple – who had been in a relationship for 16 years before getting married – posed for photos in the car, the marquee and the garden with friends and family, including their two sons Oliver and Joe who walked her down the aisle.

© Instagram The TV star shares two sons with her husband

Ahead of her time on I'm A Celebrity, Joe described his parents' wedding as "one of the best days" of his life. "In 2015, my mum had surgery for breast cancer. The worst period for her and our family. Three years later, in 2018, she got married to our dad and me and my brother walked her down the aisle. One of the best days in our whole family's life."

© Getty The BBC newsreader battled breast cancer years before her wedding

Victoria emotionally discussed her health troubles with The Sunday Times, admitting: "I remember thinking Mark and I should marry quickly in case I die.

"It was joyous and teary, and the most magnificent day of my life. I had to pause after saying 'in sickness' to hold back some tears."