Hoda Kotb brings fans to tears with emotional message The star is a mum-of-two

Hoda Kotb gave many people a much-needed boost on Thursday when she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram and it made some of her fans cry!

The Today with Hoda & Jenna host, 56, detailed how her disastrous morning in New York had been turned around by a big-hearted stranger.

Hoda shared a video of a gentleman in New York with a walker and captioned the footage with a rundown of what had happened.

"So today I was in the park with my kids," she wrote. "When we got home I realized [sic] my cellphone was missing... I must have dropped it somewhere in riverside park!

"My friend dialed [sic] my number hoping someone would see the phone and pick it up - and STAN LEVINE answered.

"He said: 'I found your phone in the park… I will wait here with it until you come back. You will recognize [sic] me because I am the guy with the walker.' Thank you Stan! Good people all around."

This kind stranger waited in the park with Hoda's missing phone

Hoda’s comment section was then flooded with messages from her followers who loved what Stan had done and that Hoda recognised it.

"Well… that brought tears to my eyes. That should be your boost tomorrow! Thanks Stan!" wrote one, while another commented: "You are such a real person Hoda."

Others said: "God bless him and his good heart," and many urged Hoda to have him on her show.

Hoda recently shared some exciting news with her fans and revealed she's considering adopting a third child with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

Hoda and Joel share two children

"It's funny," she told People magazine. "I think to myself - and I've obviously had a conversation with Joel about it, many conversations - but I feel like, well, can we? Yes.

"Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes. All the answers seem to say yes."

