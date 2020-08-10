Today's Hoda Kotb shares sweet video of daughters and mum during birthday celebrations The TV presenter reunited with her mum Sami over the weekend

Today show host Hoda Kotb enjoyed an extra-special birthday weekend, as she celebrated not only with fiancé Joel Shiffman and their daughters, but her mum too. The TV star hadn't seen her mother, Sami, since the beginning of lockdown, but was reunited with her just in time to mark her special day. Hoda shared the sweetest video on Instagram of her children Hayley Joy, three, and Hope Catherine, one, helping her to blow out the candles on her cake, as her mum watched on filming the special moment. They were also joined by Hoda's siblings via Zoom. "What a perfect bday. Zoom with my sis brother and his family-- mom with us… Joel working camera one," she captioned the footage.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb reunited with her mum on her birthday

Hoda had opened up about seeing her mum again on the Today show ahead of her birthday. She said: "I'm always excited to see my family on my birthday, but this birthday is extra awesome.

"I haven't seen my mom in, boy, I can't even remember when, probably January or February, I think. We usually see each other every month or two, and she is coming, so I'm excited."

Hoda with mum Sami and oldest daughter Hayley Joy

Hoda had previously opened up about missing her mum during lockdown. On Today with Hoda & Jenna in April, she explained that her mother was quarantining alone, but that she was staying positive.

"I've got to tell you, my mom is staying so positive. She's by herself at home, but she's like, 'Hey, look, I'm outside at the water!' "Like she's by herself taking selfies, and there's nobody around her. She talks about how beautiful the water is. She says she brings her coffee with her in the mug I gave her, and she'll take a picture of it."

The Today show host was also joined by her siblings via Zoom

Hoda and her children had been FaceTiming her mum while in lockdown, but the presenter admitted it wasn't the same. "My mom is such an important part of our lives," she told her co-host.

"It's underscored in this moment."

Hoda was missing from Monday's Today show so that she could spend quality time with her mum.

