Cressida Bonas has finally revealed details about her wedding dress, five months after she wed Harry Wentworth-Stanley – and it's from the high street!

The White House Farm actress married estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, at the exclusive Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex, on 27 July.

In an article she wrote for The Spectator about her "Lockdown Wedding", Cressida revealed that she turned to an old white dress from Whistles that she wore for James Arthur's music video, Naked, after failing to find her perfect wedding dress.

"Four days before the big day I marched up and down Oxford Street on the hunt for a wedding dress," she wrote.

"Finding nothing, I remembered an old Whistles dress I once wore for a James Arthur music video. I went home and found the dusty frock at the back of my cupboard. After some ironing, it looked good as new."

Cressida wore the same Whistles wedding dress she wore for James Arthur's music video

Cressida's chosen frock is the 'Guinevere Wedding Dress', which is currently in the sale, reduced from £599 to £389 – and it's selling fast!

The product description reads: "This elegant dress is a beautiful choice for modern brides. The cotton embroidered tulle design features a playful tiered skirt, a high frill neck and a cut-out detail on the lower back.

"Modern and feminine, this limited edition design will ensure you make a show-stopping entrance on your big day."

Guinevere Wedding Dress, £389, Whistles

Only one photo was released at the time of the wedding, which showed the newlyweds riding on horses as they headed towards the sunset as husband and wife. The picture was originally shared by Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe on Instagram Stories.

Cressida's brother shared this photo of the newlyweds in July

"Mr and Mrs My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat," Jacobi wrote across the image. The actress could clearly be seen wearing the stunning, ivory gown, while her partner looked dapper in his suit.

The couple were forced to cancel their original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Cressida adding: "Not what we’d envisaged, but a more intimate and special day than we could ever have imagined. Imperfect yet perfect - a day we will never forget."

