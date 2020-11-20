Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg leave fans in stitches with hilarious snap The couple met on Strictly back in 2018

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg gave their fans a reason to laugh on Friday after she shared a hilarious picture of themselves.

The Instagram snap saw the YouTube sensation rock a bright red wig to match with Dianne's vibrant hairstyle. "Who wore it better? @joe_sugg," the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer simply wrote.

Fans rushed to post comments, with one writing: "hahah omg you look like twins, I love this!!" Another joked: "Hahahaha love this! Joe should dye his hair red again I think." A third post read: "This is brilliant."

Dianne, 31, also shared some clips on her Stories showing the pair dancing, having just been reunited following weeks apart. The pro dancer was recently left heartbroken when she and Max George were voted off Sunday's Strictly. She had taken to her Stories to document her cute reunion with Joe and the heartfelt love notes he left her in a sweet jar of "little stars".

"Joe wrote a few himself and put them in," the pro dancer said, whilst Joe's message read: "You are so talented and when I watch you dance it makes me so happy." Another note said: "You have the most beautiful big eyes."

Dianne shared this funny picture of Joe with a red wig

Dianne and Joe have been in a relationship since 2018 after they were partnered up on the BBC ballroom dance show. The couple finished as runner-ups, and their romance has gone from strength to strength.

Speaking recently to HELLO!, Dianne revealed how having Joe and her Strictly friends around has made it easier to build a life so far away from her native Australia. "The UK has been amazing to me and Strictly is my home away from home, because there is such a family vibe," she said.

"That's really helped me a lot and since meeting Joe, I have his family here who really make me feel like I have my own family."

