Dianne Buswell has shared her upset with fans after being unable to return home to her family this Christmas. The Strictly Come Dancing pro – who was recently reunited with boyfriend Joe Sugg – took to Instagram with a photo of the couple together, laying under their Christmas tree.

She explained: "It was meant to be the night before I flew out to Australia to see the fam. It's very sad and frustrating but so many of us are in similar positions this year if not worse. Sending love to everybody who can’t see their loved ones this Christmas!

"Silver lining is I get to stay and annoy this one a little longer than planned! And Australia I'll be there as soon as I can."

Dianne's followers were quick to reach out to the 31-year-old, with one telling her: "So so sorry you can’t go and see your family just yet, I can't imagine how awful that is, but sending you both so much love and wishing you both an amazing Christmas. Hopefully you'll see them very very soon."

Dianne will now be spending Christmas in the UK with boyfriend Joe

A second remarked: "I'm so gutted for you but I hope you can still make the most of this Christmas, as much as you can. Thank you for the happiness you gave strictly this year and being part of the joy this nation needed."

Dianne's boyfriend Joe, 29, will no doubt pull out all the stops to ensure her Christmas in the UK is one to remember. The couple – who started dating in 2018 after being partnered on Strictly – were recently reunited following Dianne's exit from the 2020 series. She was teamed up with Max George, this year, with the pair voted out in week four.

Dianne was partnered with Max George in the 2020 series of Strictly

Shortly after their departure from Strictly, Joe was asked on BBC Morning Live whether he was happy to have Dianne home. "I get her back but I mean, I was so gutted for them," he replied. "They did so well, he got better and better every week. They did an amazing job, I'm super, super proud of them both."

