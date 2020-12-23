Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell treated her followers to an incredible never-before-seen photo from her early professional dancing career on her Instagram Stories recently.

In a series of snaps shared on her social media during a Q&A with her fans, the ballroom expert could be seen in one particular picture from her days working on the stage in the dance show Burn The Floor.

The fan question read: "Your first memory from burn the floor!", to which Dianne responded with: "Me with my first BTF partner, @JarryDByrne", along with an image of an almost unrecognisable Dianne before her fiery red hair days, in a yellow polka-dot costume and wearing a black glove.

Dianne looks so different in the snap

The Strictly dancer, who was paired this year with The Wanted singer Max George, began her career working as ballroom performer in Australia for Burn The Floor and also took part in the Australian version of Dancing With the Stars. Two years later, she moved over to the UK and landed a role on Strictly Come Dancing.

Dianne's throwback photo comes soon after she announced that she was unable to visit her family this Christmas. The dancer posted a sweet photo of her boyfriend Joe Sugg on Instagram, when she shared her upset and being apart from her loved ones due to travel restrictions surrounding the coronavirus.

Dianne and Joe will be spending Christmas together in London

She explained: "It was meant to be the night before I flew out to Australia to see the fam. It's very sad and frustrating but so many of us are in similar positions this year if not worse.

"Sending love to everybody who can't see their loved ones this Christmas! Silver lining is I get to stay and annoy this one a little longer than planned! And Australia I'll be there as soon as I can." Instead, she and Joe are no doubt planning a romantic and festive Christmas for two in their London apartment.

