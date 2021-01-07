Rochelle Humes shares unseen engagement photo – and her £45k ring is dazzling Rochelle and Marvin Humes got engaged back in 2011 in Antigua

Joining in the 'Post a picture of…' challenge, Rochelle Humes shared a stunning photo from her romantic Caribbean engagement to JLS star Marvin Humes.

In the super-sweet throwback picture of the day they got engaged, Rochelle was seen to be beaming at the camera, raising her hand to show off her jaw-dropping engagement ring.

Marvin popped the question in Antigua with a heart-shaped designed ring created by luxury London jewellers Boodles – and it's reported by the Daily Mail to be worth £45,500.

Its heart shape is both unique and eye-catching and the gem is surrounded by sparkling pavé diamonds.

Both announced the news on social media shortly afterwards, with Marvin gushing on Twitter: "Happy New Year everyone!!! So everyone hears it from me... Rochelle and I are engaged!! Party time tonight! Have a great one... All love... Marv x."

Rochelle got engaged to Marvin back in 2011

The couple went on to share their glorious 2012 wedding day with HELLO! exclusively, showing their most precious moments to the world.

The couple celebrated their engagement in style

They invited 250 guests to Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace, and all of her fellow bandmates Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Mollie King were bridesmaids on the day.

The singer looked chic and elegant in a stunning strapless Vera Wang silk gown and she wore her hair in tumbling curls.

Rochelle had her fellow bandmates as bridesmaids

Rochelle and Marvin met back in 2010, and despite a short two-month split in November 2010 due to work commitments, they reunited in January 2011. And a lot has changed since then! They now share two beautiful little girls Alaia-Mai and Valentina, and their new son Blake.

